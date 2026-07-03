Washouts force closures of some Northern Michigan roads after heavy rain

(WXYZ) — Several popular routes in the northern Lower Peninsula are closed during the July 4 weekend due to recent severe weather Up North.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, extreme rainfall on Monday, June 29, caused more damage to portions of M-119, better known as the "Tunnel of Tree.s"

MDOT M-119 flooding damage

Portions of that road are closed, along with the following areas also impacted, according to MDOT.

Antrim County



M-66 is closed over Lilak Creek south of East Jordan due to a culvert failure. Detour: Old State Road, Adams Road and M-32 back to M-66.

M-88 is closed at Eastport Creek, Wilkinson Creek east of Eastport, and at Coulter Creek west of Ellsworth Road due to washouts. Traffic between M-88 and US-31 is being detoured via Ellsworth Road and Atwood Road. Most of the detoured segment of M-88 is accessible to local traffic from local roadways.

Emmet County



M-119 has water damage at Middle Village Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection.

M-119 is closed at Devil’s Elbow and north of South Lamkin Road due to washouts.

M-119 remains closed at Division Road and from West Stutsmanville Road to Terpening Road after flooding damage in April. Traffic is detoured via Terpening Road, Townline Road and Robinson Road. Most of closed M-119 segment is accessible to residents and local traffic but there are a few spots where the road is completely closed. Drivers heading from Harbor Springs to Good Hart or further north need to follow the detour route.

MDOT M-119 flooding damage

On Monday, an estimated 5-7 inches of rain fell during just a few hours, leading to flash flooding and awshouts.

"The rain events we experienced in this area were extreme," said MDOT North Region Associate Region Engineer Bill Wahl. "These were not conditions the roads were designed for when they were built decades ago."

Before the latest washouts, crews were set to repair sections of the Tunnel of Trees that were damaged by April flooding after heavy rain.

According to MDOT, the department is investing $300,000 to stabilize the slope beneath a section of M-119 near West Stutsmanville Road, between Harbor Springs and Good Hart, damaged in spring flooding.

Now, engineers are assessing other sections of the road washed out by the heavy rain, as well as sections of M-66 and M-88 in Antrim County.