Washtenaw County confirms 7th measles case tied to outbreak with new exposure sites

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Health Department has confirmed a seventh case of measles tied to an outbreak that began with one case earlier this month.

According to health officials, the newest case is in an unvaccinated child who was a close contact of the first case reported on March 11.

They said that this new case may have exposed others at a local health care facility. That facility is Trinity Health Ann Arbor's Emergency Room treatment areas (not including the waiting room) at 5301 McAuley Dr. in Ypsilanti. The timing of the potential exposure is from 1:45 p.m. to 7:28 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Also, officials said the suspected case on March 21 is now a confirmed case, meaning public exposure locations from March 17 at Washtenaw Community College and Kroger on Whittaker Rd. are confirmed.

“As we’re seeing, measles spreads rapidly when people are unprotected by vaccination or prior illness,” Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department, said in a statement“We urge everyone who might have been exposed to follow public health guidance to protect others.

“We advise anyone unvaccinated or not already immune to stay away from others for a full 21 days after a measles exposure,” Marquez added.

The health department says that if you may have been exposed to measles within the last 21 days, call ahead before seeking medical care and tell them you may have measles. This allows health care providers to take action to protect others from potential exposure.

Watch below: Past coverage on the Washtenaw County measles case

Washtenaw County adult diagnosed with measles, Health Department says

Officials have released this updated list of exposure sites. The locations with stars are the newly reported locations:

Wed, March 4 Crunch Fitness 3020 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 5:00 pm to 8:40 pm

Wed, March 4 Sidetrack Bar & Grill 56 E Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 7:45 pm to 1:00 am

Thurs, March 5 Briarwood Mall 100 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Thurs, March 5 T-Mobile 2044 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 6:00 pm to 8:40 pm

Thurs, March 5 Cricket Wireless Roundtree Place Shopping Center 2547 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 6:55 pm to 8:55 pm

Fri, March 6 CVS Pharmacy 1415 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 4:00 pm to 6:07 pm

Fri, March 6 Cricket Wireless Roundtree Place Shopping Center 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm 2547 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Sat, March 7 Ypsilanti Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic 301 W Michigan Ave #100, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 7:15 pm to 9:27 pm

Sun, March 8 Canton Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic 43033 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

According to health officials, anyone at the above locations during the specific times and dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the exposure. If symptoms appear, call your health care provider. Do not seek medical treatment in person without calling the doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency room first.