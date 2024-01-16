Washtenaw County Health Department offers $5 radon test kits during Radon Action Month

In honor of National Radon Action Month, the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) is offering residents the opportunity to purchase radon test kits for $5, a 50% discount, now through the end of February.

“Radon is a tasteless, colorless, and odorless radioactive gas found in nearly all types of soil and rock,” WCHD says.

It can enter structures through “cracks in the foundation, crawl spaces, hollow-block walls, floor/wall joints, and openings around floor drains and sump pumps,” WCHD said.

Washtenaw County homes can see high levels of the dangerous gas because of the geology of the area. WCHD says radon testing should take place every two to five years.

“Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers in the United States,” says Kristen Schweighoefer, MPH, RS, environmental health director. “Every home in Washtenaw County should be tested for radon, and homes with elevated levels should be fixed. Winter is the best time to test because homes are closed tight, and people are spending more time indoors. This gives us the worst-case scenario and the best indication of risk.”

Visit one of the following locations now through the end of February to purchase a radon test kit for $5.



Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division - Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Western County Service Center at 705 N Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

Ypsilanti City Clerk's Office - Open from 8:00 am. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Located in Ypsilanti City Hall at 1 S Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Ypsilanti Township Residential Services Department - Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Tilden R. Stumbo Civic Center at 7200 S Huron River Drive, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Sharon Township Hall - Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Located at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158.

Beginning in March, kits will remain available for purchase at the regular price of $10.

For more information, visit washtenaw.org/radon.