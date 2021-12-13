Washtenaw County man wins $2M Mega Millions prize playing same numbers he's played for years

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Washtenaw County man said he was at a loss for words after learning he was the $2 million Mega Millions Prize winner from the Michigan Lottery.

According to the Michigan Lottery press release, Jeffrey Phillips matched the five white balls – 07-27-37-42-59 – in the Nov. 26 drawing to win a $1 million prize. Thanks to the Megaplier, the prize was multiplied to $2 million. He bought his winning ticket at Polly’s Country Market, located at 1255 South Main Street in Chelsea. Chelsea is about 15 miles West of Ann Arbor.

“I play the Mega Millions game weekly and have been playing the same set of numbers for years,” said Phillips in a press release. “The Sunday after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and started writing them down. When I realized what I had won, I called for my wife to have her come look the ticket over. We were both in shock, and it still hasn’t sunk in yet!”

According to the press release, Philips plans on purchasing a new car and home with the winnings.

“I can’t comprehend the feeling of winning or put it into words,” said Phillips. “It still doesn’t feel like this is real.”

