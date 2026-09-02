Washtenaw County sheriff releases body cam video and launches internal probe into viral arrest of Detroit man

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Colo. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has launched an internal investigation into the use of force that left a Detroit father injured and facing criminal charges after a viral arrest video sparked widespread scrutiny.

In response to mounting public concern, the sheriff's office released body-worn camera video of the arrest late Tuesday. The footage shows deputies telling Derrick Tinsley to stop before he drives through crime scene tape. At that point, deputies notice children are in the vehicle. Moments later, the video shows Tinsley returning to the area as deputies again attempt to get him to stop.

"Stop the car! Get out the car now," a deputy can be heard saying in the video.

Tinsley then accelerates and drives over stop sticks, flattening his tires. Moments later, deputies knock him to the ground.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office confirmed the office is conducting an internal review into the use of force during Tinsley's arrest. The spokesman would not say whether the deputies seen in the video remain on active duty.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer addressed the investigation in a statement.

"Based on the nature of the concerns raised and my preliminary review, I have directed Internal Affairs to conduct a formal investigation of the incident, including the force used during the arrest," Dyer said.

Tinsley, 35, is now out of the Washtenaw County Jail and is considering legal action against the sheriff's office.

Video shows Tinsley standing with his hands raised before deputies shoved him headfirst onto a concrete curb. The incident occurred after Tinsley drove into the secured perimeter during a barricaded gunman incident in Ypsilanti Township on Friday, August 28. It remains unclear whether the deputies involved in the takedown are facing discipline or have been placed on administrative leave.

While the sheriff's office initially said Tinsley appeared to be intoxicated, he was not charged with driving drunk.

Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt reviewed the footage and weighed in on the deputies' actions.

"Oh God, it looks bad. I mean, look, everyone has cameras, and we always talk about de-escalation, escalation, de-escalation," Dolunt said.

Dolunt said he understood the tension of the situation but drew a clear line at the moment Tinsley complied.

"We're our own worst enemy, law enforcement, and we're human with emotions. You see a guy coming through a barricade, he's lucky he didn't get shot, to be honest with you, because I'd had my gun out if you're blowing through, especially on a barricaded gunman, but once he complied. You gotta cuff him. You can't push them and then look at the resulting injury, possibly closed head. It's, it's, it looks bad for law enforcement. Looks, it looks bad totally and hopefully this guy's OK," Dolunt said.

Tinsley was arraigned Sunday on charges of assaulting, resisting, and obstructing police, along with two counts of child abuse. His next hearing on those criminal charges is set for next week.

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