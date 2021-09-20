WATCH: 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference to focus on economic recovery, racial justice, and health

(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Policy Conference is back!

The 2021 conference takes place September 20 through September 23 at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

CLICK HERE FOR THE AGENDA

This year's conference will focus on COVID-19 economic recovery, racial justice for all, and overall health in our communities in Michigan.

Nationally recognized speakers and statewide leaders will gather for the 3-day event.

Things will get started around noon on September 20. All guests were required to provide proof of vaccination to attend the event as a safety protocol.

