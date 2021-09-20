WATCH: 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference to focus on economic recovery, racial justice, and health

(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Policy Conference is back!
The 2021 conference takes place September 20 through September 23 at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.
This year's conference will focus on COVID-19 economic recovery, racial justice for all, and overall health in our communities in Michigan.
Nationally recognized speakers and statewide leaders will gather for the 3-day event.
Things will get started around noon on September 20. All guests were required to provide proof of vaccination to attend the event as a safety protocol.