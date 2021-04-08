Watch
WATCH: ABC News special 'Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border'

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Minor children who tested positive for COVID-19 sit in the ground at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
Immigration Holding Facility Tour
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — ABC News is presenting a special program on the situation at the southern border.

You can watch in the video player below at 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

From ABC:

“Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border” will offer an unflinching and comprehensive look at the border crisis as it presently unfolds, from the humanitarian crisis and visuals inside the facilities housing migrants to the stories of unaccompanied minors and the asylum seekers leaving Guatemala. The special will spotlight what the brutal, perilous journey to the border looks like, the reasons people go on it and what life looks like for a mother who made it across from Matamoros pregnant and is now living in Cincinnati, Ohio with the toddler who is a U.S. citizen, but the family is still in the asylum process. The ABC News Live special will also look at the efforts to reunite families, Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona and Texas share how they patrol the border and experts, lawmakers and political figures will add context and commentary.

