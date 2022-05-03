WATCH: All-new Viking ship Octantis stops in Detroit as part of Great Lakes cruise

(WXYZ) — A brand-new cruise ship docked in Detroit on Tuesday morning as part of an inaugural Great Lakes cruise with Viking Cruises.

Chopper 7 caught the all-new Viking Octantis docked at the Nicholson Terminal on Tuesday morning.

The ship is a Polar Class 6 and is a brand-new expedition ship built to explore remote destinations.

Viking offers several Great Lakes cruises, with the longest lasting 15 days going from Toronto, Ontario to Duluth, Minn.

That cruise hits all five Great Lakes, going from Lake Ontario, through the Welland Canal into Lake Erie, up the Detroit River and through Lake St. Clair and Lake Huron, under the Mackinac Bridge into Lake Michigan, back through the Soo Locks and into Lake Superior.

The ship is 665 feet long and holds only 378 guests. It has five decks with state rooms, restaurants, a fitness center, spa, hair salon, cafe and more.