WATCH: C.J. Barrymore's releases new video of 3-story go kart track opening this weekend

(WXYZ) — Get ready to put the pedal to the metal. The three-story go-kart track at C.J. Barrymore's in Clinton Township is set to have its grand opening this weekend.

David Dalpizzol, the GM at C.J. Barrymore's, told us the track underwent a total resurfacing, a new rail system, and the three-story vortex.

The Indy SkyTrack is 30-feet tall and is a $3 million investment.

"The thrill of climbing that three stories and then plunging down should add some excitement to it," he told us back in December.

With the updates, C.J. Barrymore's said there will be more cars able to be out on the track.

“The expansion has been in the works for some time and comes as we are celebrating 50 Years of Entertainment this year,” said Dalpizzol in a statement. "The hype began way back in September when we first began construction."