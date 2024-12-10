WATCH: Cass Tech football honored with parade after winning first state championship in eight years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Football players and coaches at Cass Tech were honored Tuesday morning with a parade after winning state championship for the first time in eight years.

Cass Tech beat Hudsonville on the other side of the state to claim their first Division I title in nearly a decade.

The parade started at 10 a.m. down Woodward. After the parade, Deputy Mayor Melia Howard, Police Chief Todd Bettison, and City Council Member Mary Waters spoke about the team's success, along with Cass Tech principal Lisa Phillips, Head Coach Marvin Rushing and athlete Alex Graham.