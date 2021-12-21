Watch
WATCH: Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament mass airs on WXYZ, WXYZ.com at 9 a.m. Christmas Day

Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
Posted at 5:49 PM, Dec 21, 2021
(WXYZ) — A special Christmas Mass will air on WXYZ, WXYZ.com, Facebook, and all of our streaming devices on Christmas Day at 9 a.m.

Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron will hold the mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

According to the Archdiocese of Detroit, parishes across the area have taken safety precaution measures to keep everyone safe for midnight Mass.

Those who attend midnight Mass in person will be required to social distance and wear masks.

As Christmas is a time of giving, the Archdiocese also offers its new Evangelical Charity Finder for anyone seeking opportunities to volunteer and serve others during the Advent and Christmas seasons.

Both evangelicalcharity.org and massfinder.org are sponsored by Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services.

