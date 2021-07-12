WATCH: Chopper video shows MSP track and arrest alleged street racers in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police released videos of their chopper assisting Detroit police with drag racing in the city over the weekend.

The aerial night footage shows a Dodge Challenger doing donuts in the middle of the road, and then fleeing the scene when police showed up.

The chopper continued to track the suspects at several different locations where they still fled police. Eventually, the suspects ran out of gas on the highway.

Three passengers then fled the vehicle, crossing the freeway, but the chopper continued to track them. Eventually, two suspects were taken into custody.

Here is part one from MSP Trooper Two assisting the Detroit Police Department with drag racing in the city. We have to thank the suspects for their help in getting caught. Stand by for part two. pic.twitter.com/2MD3wpvakl — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 10, 2021