WATCH: Chopper video shows MSP track and arrest alleged street racers in Detroit
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 12, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police released videos of their chopper assisting Detroit police with drag racing in the city over the weekend.

The aerial night footage shows a Dodge Challenger doing donuts in the middle of the road, and then fleeing the scene when police showed up.

The chopper continued to track the suspects at several different locations where they still fled police. Eventually, the suspects ran out of gas on the highway.

Three passengers then fled the vehicle, crossing the freeway, but the chopper continued to track them. Eventually, two suspects were taken into custody.

