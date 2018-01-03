Watch Coast Guard help free freighter trapped in ice near Harsens Island

HARSENS ISLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - With the deep freeze continuing for metro Detroit, many of the waters are getting covered with ice quickly, which can cause issues for the shipping channels to and from Detroit.

On Tuesday, one man caught the United States Coast Guard helping free a freighter that was stuck in the ice in the St. Clair River near Harsens Island.

Jim Stieber captured the photos above of the Norman McLeod, a tank barge, trapped in what appears to be thick ice.

His video shows the Coast Guard's ice cutter traveling down the river blasting up the chunks of ice and eventually getting the 400-foot freighter on its way.