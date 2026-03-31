Watch Easter Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Channel 7

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ Channel 7 will once again broadcast a pre-recorded Easter Mass on Easter Sunday at 5 a.m.

You can also watch the 5 a.m. mass on all your favorite streaming devices, including on the WXYZ app, and on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV and more.

The mass will also be broadcast on TV20 at 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The mass will be celebrated by Father Stephen Pullis at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

More info on Easter masses can be found on the Cathedral's Facebook page.