Watch Easter Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on WXYZ-TV

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ Channel 7 will broadcast a pre-recorded Easter Mass on Easter Sunday at 5 a.m.

The mass will also be broadcast on TV20 at 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The mass will be celebrated by Father Stephen Pullis at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

The Easter Mass is the culmination of Masses held on Thursday (Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.), Friday (Good Friday, 1 p.m.) and Saturday (Holy Saturday, 9 p.m.).

You can also watch the 5 a.m. mass on all your favorite streaming devices, including on the WXYZ app, and on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV and more.

More info on these Masses can be found on the Cathedral's Facebook page.