Watch fourth GOP debate on TV20 Detroit on Wednesday

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Republican presidential candidates from left, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, participate in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Dec 05, 2023
(AP MODIFIED) — Four candidates have qualified for the fourth Republican presidential debate.

The Republican National Committee says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have met the qualifications for Wednesday's debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Former President Donald Trump is the front-runner but has skipped all the primary debates, saying he doesn't want to give further attention to his trailing rivals.

He'll be holding a fundraiser in Florida instead of joining his rivals onstage Wednesday.

The debate will be broadcast by The CW from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and you can watch it on TV20 Detroit.

