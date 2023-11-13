Watch Friday: 'Light Up The Season' tree lighting special on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — We're ready to kick off the holiday season in metro Detroit with our annual Light Up The Season special on Friday night! You can watch the special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

Our Mike Duffy and Carolyn Clifford will help get the holiday season started!

The tree lighting will take place just after 7 p.m., but there will be events all night long at Campus Martius Park and at Beacon Park.

The "Merry & Bright: 20 Years of Holiday Lights" tree lighting event will include a skating performance by 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen and musical performances from Michigan native Miko Marks.

Festivities for the event will run from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 with a special appearance from Santa to light the 64-foot Norway spruce. The tree will feature ornaments and more than 25,000 LED multi-colored lights.

“This year marks a joyous milestone as we honor 20 years of Campus Martius Park, hand in hand with our community. Two decades ago, about 3,000 people came together for the first-ever Detroit Tree Lighting event in Campus Martius Park. Today, over 100,000 holiday enthusiasts join us in Downtown every year to officially kickoff the holiday season tradition in the best and most vibrant public square in the U.S.,” said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a press release.

Beacon Park will also host a Light Up Beacon Park event with the Detroit Children's Tree from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for families.

Following the tree lighting, the DDP will host a weekend of activities and entertainment. The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit will open up to the public on Saturday, Nov. 18, with guest appearances. There's even a Santa Skate Party from noon to 4 p.m.

The DDP will also be offering carriage rides around Campus Martius Park 6 p.m. through 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 18 through Dec. 30 and then on New Year's Eve.

