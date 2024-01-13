Watch Now
WATCH: Full parade after Michigan's national championship win; Harbaugh calls it 'best parade ever.'

"Best parade ever," said Jim Harbaugh. Watch the full parade along with interviews with Harbaugh and the team after Michigan's national championship win.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 17:21:21-05

(WXYZ) — Fans of all ages gathered on a blustery January day to celebrate Michigan’s national championship win.

People lined the streets in Ann Arbor Saturday afternoon to cheer on their Michigan Wolverines during a parade.

Students could be seen waving out windows and on rooftops as the team drove by.

“Best parade ever,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told WXYZ's Brad Galli on the parade route.

Watch WXYZ's Brad Galli and Jeanna Trotman cover the full parade, bringing you interviews with coach Harbaugh and the players in the video player above. 

