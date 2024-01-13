WATCH: Full parade after Michigan's national championship win; Harbaugh calls it 'best parade ever.'

(WXYZ) — Fans of all ages gathered on a blustery January day to celebrate Michigan’s national championship win.

People lined the streets in Ann Arbor Saturday afternoon to cheer on their Michigan Wolverines during a parade.

Students could be seen waving out windows and on rooftops as the team drove by.

“Best parade ever,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told WXYZ's Brad Galli on the parade route.

