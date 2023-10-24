WATCH: GMA surprises metro Detroit Lions fans with Monday Night Football tickets

Watch Now
Good Morning America surprised Lions fans in metro Detroit on Tuesday morning with tickets to the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Reminder: You can watch the Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football on Channel 7! Our pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. before the game at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 30. The Pardanani family was being interviewed when they were surprised by Lions mascot Roary and Jess Sims outside of their home.
The Pardanani family was being interviewed when they were surprised by Lions mascot Roary and Jess Sims outside of their home.

The family also has a touchdown dance that they celebrate, and they did it to celebrate getting the tickets.

