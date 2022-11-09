WATCH: Governor Whitmer reflects on her reelection win in a one-on-one interview with WXYZ

(WXYZ) — After giving her victory speech at MotorCity Casino Wednesday following her reelection win against Republican challenge Tudor Dixon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with WXYZ reporter Jenn Schanz to reflect on what her win means for herself and the state of Michigan.

“Well I think yesterday’s result tells you that when we stay focused on the fundamentals that’s what people really want to see," Whitmer said.

The governor is celebrating a strong night for state democrats as well as a celebration for the passing of all 3 ballot proposals. That includes Prop 3 on reproductive rights.

When asked how big of an impact she thought reproductive rights had on her campaign Whitmer said “it was really encouraging to see so many people turning out in a midterm when we historically wonder what turnout is going to be like.”

Republican challenger Tudor Dixon says she called Governor Whitmer early Wednesday morning to concede.

“It was just a very brief conversation where she said congratulations and wished us luck.”

