(WXYZ) — Hot rods, classic cars and a whole lot of fun! The 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise is back, and you don’t want to miss all of the action during WXYZ’s Woodward Dream Cruise Special.

The 2-hour special will air TONIGHT on WXYZ-TV from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can also catch the full show right here or on any of your favorite streaming devices.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH AT 7 P.M.