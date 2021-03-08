Detroit police Chief James Craig addresses incidents against officers

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James Craig is addressing several incidents where officers were shot at.

Craig says there have been 4 incidents in less than a week, with 6 total since the beginning of the year. Craig says in these incidents officers have either had a weapon pointed at them, or were actually fired upon.

The latest incident happened just over the weekend.

Craig says he's "never seen a week like the last week" with four incidents targeting officers. He says anti-police rhetoric in the wake of the George Floyd protests and the pandemic are playing a role in the increase of violent incidents.

