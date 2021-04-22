Whitmer announces state-owned facilities will utilize 100% renewable energy by 2025

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that state-owned facilities would utilize 100% renewable energy by 2025.

The state plans to partner with DTE, Consumers Energy and Lansing Board of Water and Light. The state says the energy purchased will expand the utility’s renewable portfolio in Michigan, rather than simply rerouting existing renewable energy that is already being generated.

“Since my first day in office, we’ve continued to make real, lasting progress on environmental and climate issues across our state,” Whitmer said. “By moving state-owned buildings to 100 percent clean, renewable energy, we are working towards protecting public health and our environment, while attracting more clean energy jobs to Michigan. Actions like this and the MI Healthy Climate Plan will be paramount within the next 10 years to reduce the harmful impacts of climate change. I will continue to work towards building a stronger, more sustainable future for Michiganders and for future generations to come.”

The state is also launching an interagency team across state government departments to identify our potential solar footprint and develop and implement a plan to deploy solar across our state-owned lands and properties.

Whitmer said the initiatives align with her goal to decarbonize Michigan by 2050.

The state says transitioning to carbon neutrality will mitigate the future harms of climate change.