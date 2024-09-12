WATCH LIVE: Press conference & community celebration for Henry Ford Health $2.2 billion expansion project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health will be launching a hospital expansion project today — part of a $2.2 billion project, Henry Ford's most significant investment to the city of Detroit in it's 100+ year history — with a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony.

We'll be streaming the press conference live, as starting at 11 a.m., you'll be able to watch that at either the link below or on our Facebook page.

Following the press conference, the groundbreaking celebration, that starts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, kicks off from 1 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores made the announcement last year along with several other partners, with this being the latest development in New Center between Gores and Henry Ford Health.

