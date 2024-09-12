Watch Now
News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Press conference & community celebration for Henry Ford Health $2.2 billion expansion project

Expanded Campus_Overhead View_ Rendering_FEB2023.jpg
Henry Ford Health and Detroit Pistons
A new $2.5 billion development plan is coming to Detroit's New Center area that will include a new hospital, plus residential and commercial space.<br/>
Expanded Campus_Overhead View_ Rendering_FEB2023.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health will be launching a hospital expansion project today — part of a $2.2 billion project, Henry Ford's most significant investment to the city of Detroit in it's 100+ year history — with a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony.

We'll be streaming the press conference live, as starting at 11 a.m., you'll be able to watch that at either the link below or on our Facebook page.

WATCH LIVE

Following the press conference, the groundbreaking celebration, that starts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, kicks off from 1 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores made the announcement last year along with several other partners, with this being the latest development in New Center between Gores and Henry Ford Health.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Massive multi-billion development planned for New Center includes new hospital, residential space

Massive $2.5 billion development planned for New Center includes new hospital
Massive $2.5 billion development planned for New Center includes new hospital, residential space

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shout out your favorite teacher or best friend!