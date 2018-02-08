WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam during annual MHS Valentine's Telethon

Light Snow
(WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society's annal "Valentine's Telethon" is back on Thursday, Feb. 8 and will go from 6 a.m. to midnight, on WXYZ.
Last year’s event raised $382,000 for local animals in need. For a seventh consecutive year the Telethon is sponsored by Purina.
We're once again bringing back the Puppy Cam during the telethon, and will be live streaming puppies playing in a pen all day long.
WATCH LIVE HERE OR BELOW
