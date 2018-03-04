Stars arrive and walk the red carpet at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel returns to the helm. No doubt he's prepped a few envelope jokes, along with a political zinger or two. Kimmel hosted last year when an envelope mix-up initially (and mistakenly) resulted in "La La Land" being named the best picture winner over "Moonlight" at the 89th Academy Awards.
Where to watch the Academy Awards
ABC will begin its live coverage of the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. EST, available on broadcast platforms and live-streaming on ABC.com or the ABC app.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.