Watch Now
News

Actions

WATCH LIVE SUNDAY AT 11: Archibishop Vigneron celebrates final Detroit mass

AoD-Vigneron248.jpg
Marek Dziekonski | www.53ne.com
AoD-Vigneron248.jpg
Posted

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron will be celebrating his final mass from the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament this Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

You can watch it in the video player below:

Vigneron announced his retirement last month. He introduced Bishop Edward Weisenburger of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, as his successor and the sixth archbishop of Detroit.

Weisenburger spoke with 7 News Detroit at that time about taking over for Vigneron.

FULL INTERVIEW: Detroit's next Archbishop talks about the future and the challenges he faces

FULL INTERVIEW: Detroit's next Archbishop talks about the future and the challenges he faces

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!