WATCH LIVE SUNDAY AT 11: Archibishop Vigneron celebrates final Detroit mass

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron will be celebrating his final mass from the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament this Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

You can watch it in the video player below:

Vigneron announced his retirement last month. He introduced Bishop Edward Weisenburger of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, as his successor and the sixth archbishop of Detroit.

Weisenburger spoke with 7 News Detroit at that time about taking over for Vigneron.

FULL INTERVIEW: Detroit's next Archbishop talks about the future and the challenges he faces