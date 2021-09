(WXYZ) — ABC News is presenting a special town hall on COVID vaccines on Thursday.

The Vaccines: What's New, What's Next' Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Anthony Fauci will be streamed Thursday starting at 12:00 p.m. Fauci will take part in a one-on-one interview with Ashton, which will be followed by a panel of experts who will answer questions about COVID-19.

WXYZ will stream the town hall on WXYZ.com, our OTT channel on Roku and AppleTV, as well as on our app and our Facebook page.