WATCH LIVE: Trials underway for men accused of posing as fake DTE workers, killing man

The jury trials are underway for two men accused of killing a Rochester Hills man and disguising themselves as DTE workers to get into his house.

Jury selection in the trials for Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Hernandez continued this morning, starting at 8:30 a.m. The men have been charged in connection with the alleged killing of Rochester Hills woman Hussein Murray.

Police responded to a call at a Rochester Hills home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, finding the man dead in a home on Newcastle Drive near Adams and Dutton roads

Investigators believe the family was targeted because they owned a pawn shop and jewelry store in Hamtramck. They say there's no indication the Murray's knew the two suspects.

Both men have been charged with Felony Murder and two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment. If convicted, the men face life in prison.

