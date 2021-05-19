WATCH: New trailer released for star-studded Aretha Franklin biopic 'RESPECT'

(WXYZ) — A new trailer was released for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic titled "RESPECT."

Jennifer Hudson is set to star as the Queen of Soul.

According to the movie's description, it will follow the rise of Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church to "international superstardom."

"'RESPECT' is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice," according to the film's description.

Alongside Hudson, the film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald and Mary J. Blige.

The movie is set to be in theaters on August 13, 2021.

Watch the trailer below: