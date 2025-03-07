Watch on March 14: '7 Home Pros' special features expert advice on how to enhance living spaces

(WXYZ) — Need a little inspiration to tackle that home project you’ve been putting off for ages?

Don’t miss WXYZ-TV's "7 Home Pros" special, a show featuring expert advice from across metro Detroit to help people enhance their living spaces.

You’ll also see inspiring transformations that will have you envisioning your dream home.

The special will air on Channel 7 on Friday, March 14, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can also catch an encore of the show on the following dates:



Saturday, March 15, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. WXYZ Channel 7

Saturday, March 15, 5-6 p.m. WMYD TV20

Sunday, March 16, 7-8 p.m. WMYD TV20

Saturday, March 22, 12-1 p.m. WXYZ Channel 7

And on your favorite streaming devices on the following dates:



Saturday, March 15, 9-10 p.m.

Sunday, March 16, 12-1 p.m.

Monday, March 17, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 18, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19, 2-3 p.m.

Thursday, March 20, 8-9 p.m.

Friday, March 21, 9-10 p.m.

For more information on Home Pros, click here.