Watch the Academy Awards in style this Sunday at the annual Oscar Gala

Tom Santilli is a professional film critic, TV personality, host and the Executive Producer of Movie Show Plus. He also is the film critic for WXYZ Channel 7 Action News in Detroit, and appeared weekly on FOX-2 in Detroit from 2016-2020.

The biggest night in Hollywood is almost here: The 95th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 12th on ABC (WXYZ) at 8pm EST. And now you can watch them in style - on the big-screen and with fellow movie-lovers - at this year's annual Oscar Gala at The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Twp.

Hosted by WXYZ film critic Tom Santilli and WDIV film critic Greg Russell (who also co-host the popular local TV show, Movie Show Plus), the Oscar Gala is one of the biggest, best and coolest Oscar watch parties in Metro-Detroit. You can dress-up - or come as you are - and not only watch the entire Oscar telecast in a movie theater, but there are several other fun activities that make this a real night to remember.

Price of admission includes your seat (which you pick yourself), and the doors open at 7pm, ahead of the 8pm telecast. There will be a live band (local jazz band, "The Gene-N-Tonics"), a Silent Auction, a popcorn buffet and a snack reception, as well as a photo booth (courtesy of Complete Video Solutions). There's a full bar and some food options available at the newly relaunched "Edison's Lounge" that's connected adjacent to The Maple Theater's lobby, and the first 30 people through the door to the Gala will get an exclusive "swag bag" full of goodies, including $50 gift cards from Gerard Tuxedo in Livonia, one of the event's sponsors.

Best of all, your ticket automatically enters you into 30+ raffles that take place throughout the night during the Oscar's commercial breaks, where you can score a whole slew of exclusive movie swag and other prizes. To top it off, there's also a Grand Prize raffle drawing that will give one lucky winner free movies for one year (with a guest, and pop/popcorn included each time!), courtesy of The Maple Theater.

Tickets to this year's Oscar Gala are $40 per person, and are still available to purchase by going to The Maple Theater Box Office, or online at www.TheMapleTheater.com.