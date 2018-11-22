Watch first teaser of Disney's live-action remake of the classic Lion King

(WXYZ) - Lion King fanatics rejoice!

Disney released the first live-action Lion King trailer Thursday evening via Twitter.

Nearly 25 years after "The Lion King" first appeared on the big screen, a live-action remake of the classic children's movie will return to the big screen on July 19, 2019, Disney confirmed in the tweet.

Among the stars slated to appear in the 2019 edition of "The Lion King," Beyonce will star as Nala. Reprising his role of Mufasa is James Earl Jones.

Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, John Oliver and Alfre Woodward are also among cast members for the Lion King revamp.

The 2019 edition of "The Lion King" will employ CGI-like technology to create live action, opposed to traditional animation, which was used in the original in 1994.

The original "Lion King" movie earned nearly $1 billion, after several re-releases.