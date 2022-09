(WXYZ) — Mama Duck, the world's largest rubber duck to exist, has been in the motor city for the past week.

She's in town for the North American International Auto Show and outside of the cars, she's been a main attraction.

Watch her go from deflated to inflated in less than a minute!

In reality, this process takes about 90 minutes.