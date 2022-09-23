WATCH: Tudor Dixon and Trump Jr. hold campaign rally in Muskegon

Posted at 6:10 PM, Sep 23, 2022

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXMI) — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon held a campaign rally in Muskegon Friday. The Republican candidate for governor was joined by Donald Trump Jr. at Barclay Place Event Center. WATCH: Tudor Dixon and Donald Trump Jr. hold campaign rally in Muskegon READ MORE:

