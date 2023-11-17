WATCH: Warren police release dash cam video of chase on I-94

(WXYZ) — Warren police have released dash cam video of a Thursday chase on I-94 near I-75 that ended with an officer shooting the suspect.

Watch the dash cam in the video player above.

Police Commissioner William Dwyer said officers were in pursuit of a vehicle in Warren and it continued into Detroit, where it ended with the shooting.

Suspect shot by Warren police along I-94 in Detroit after chase; freeway shut down

Police say the suspect was shot one time in the arm and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is now being held at the Warren Police Department.

According to police, officers tried to stop the driver of a silver Chevy Cruze for traffic violations in the area of westbound 8 Mile near Montrose, but the suspect took off.

About one mile into the pursuit, the suspect struck two police vehicles, and police pursued the suspect through several streets before the driver got on I-94.

Police say the suspect encountered traffic on westbound I-94 near Woodward and struck the center median, then intentionally struck other cars.

Officers went to take the suspect into custody when the shooting occurred.

One of the officers sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident, police say.

