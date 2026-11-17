ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Channel 7 is excited to present "Light Up the Season" on Monday, Nov. 23, from 7-8 p.m.

The show will be live from Rochester as the community celebrates its Big, Bright Light Show, where thousands of people gather to light the town with more than 1.5 million lights.

The special will also showcase other dazzling holiday light displays from across metro Detroit. From Dearborn and Holly to Sterling Heights and beyond,

"Light Up the Season" will visit communities throughout the region to share the holiday events and traditions that bring us together.

Light Up the Season | Channel 7

Monday, Nov. 23 7 p.m. Premiere

Thursday, Nov. 26 5 p.m. Encore

The Spot Detroit 20

Thursday, Nov. 26 8 a.m. Encore

Related Story: Big, Bright, Light Show illuminates downtown Rochester