Watch WXYZ-TV's Metroparks: Endless Experiences special on May 21

(WXYZ) — Planning your summer? There are endless experiences right outside your door.

Watch WXYZ-TV's Metroparks: Endless Experiences special on Wednesday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. to check out all of the great activities and experiences available through Huron-Clinton Metroparks, from hiking to camping to swimming — and beyond.

The on-air encores will be held on the following dates:

WXYZ-TV

Saturday, 5/24 at 11:30 a.m.

Monday, 5/26 at 5 p.m.

WMYD

Thursday, 5/22 at 6:30 p.m.

You can catch an encore of the show streaming on your favorite devices on the following dates:

Thursday, 5/22 at 8 p.m.

Friday, 5/23 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, 5/24 at 12 p.m.

Sunday, 5/25 at 7 p.m.

Monday, 5/6 at 10 a.m.

For more information on Huron-Clinton Metroparks, click here.

