WATCH: Wyandotte fire officials set to provide update on worker rescue following trench collapse

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wyandotte fire officials will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon after two workers were saved following a hole collapse on Tuesday evening.

Rescue crews pulled two people from an apparent hole collapse at a home on Tuesday evening. Both men were hospitalized after the incident.

Moline said yesterday that the work crew was not taking proper precautions for the warming weather.

Authorities say they received the call about the hole in the 2300 block of 17th Street last night, with the two men digging about 25 feet deep. Crews from other communities, including Livonia and Dearborn, were called to the scene.

It's unclear why the workers were digging the hole. Officials confirmed that the men digging were not Wyandotte utility workers, as the incident remains under investigation to determine the cause.

"Thanks to their expertise and the coordinated efforts of all first responders on scene, both individuals were safely rescued," Moline said.

“This was a coordinated effort between multiple agencies, and I’m grateful for the teamwork displayed by our first responders,” said Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton in a statement. “Thanks to their quick action, a potentially tragic situation was prevented."

