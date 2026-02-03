Water gushes out of Detroit building that houses many programs after burst pipe

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A large Detroit building that houses many community programs is currently closed after a burst pipe overnight flooded the building.

See the crack in the pipe (photo via WXYZ photographer Danny Stricker)

WXYZ's Danny Stricker

Franklin Wright Settlements, located along Woodward Ave. just north of Grand Blvd., is a nonprofit that features a variety of programs, including after-school care, counseling, a teen center, therapy and much more.

Water gushes out of Detroit building that houses several programs after burst pipe

Ahmad Nassar, the VP of Franklin Wright Settlements, told us that around 3 a.m., he received a call from a monitoring company of an alarm in the building.

He said he came to check it out and saw water gushing out of the building.

He said there is water throughout the 87,000-square-foot facility after the pipe burst in the sprinkler room. He said they are waiting for the water department to come and shut off the water valve before they can inspect.

Ahmad Nassar speaks on burst pipe at building

Nassar said the building will be closed today, and they "need the community to give us a big hug." The city of Detroit has turned the building's water off in order to resolve the issue.