Water is off for much of Novi as GLWA responds to 48-inch water main break

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Water is currently off for much of Novi, as the Great Lakes Water Authority investigates a 48-inch water main break at 14 Mile at Verona in Farmington Hills.
The city says water pressure alarms started going off early this morning.
Novi says they've contacted GLWA, and they are working to find out what happened.
"Field Service crews are on-site working to isolate the break in order to assess the situation and determine next steps," GLWA said in a statement.
Once service is back, the affected areas will be under a boil water advisory.
Here's what Novi recommends:
- ALL residents and businesses in the peach area in the above map are impacted (except those on a well).
- Do NOT drink the water without boiling it first. Let it boil for one (1) minute and let it cool before using.
- Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
- Filtered water is NOT safe for use as the organisms are microscopic. Boil ALL water used for consumption.
- Water can be used for showering, baths, and shaving, but do not swallow water or allow it to get in your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Supervise children and disabled individuals during their bath to make sure water is not swallowed. Minimize bathing time.
- If you are on a well, you are not impacted by this Advisory.
- General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1.800.426.4791.
- Our community partners at the Oakland County Health Department provide valuable information regarding what to do during a Boil Water Advisory on their website at oakgov.com [g9iggjcab.cc.rs6.net].