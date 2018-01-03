Water main break a chronic problem at Trenton and John Kronk in SW Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The bitterly cold weather has caused more water main breaks at the corner of Trenton and John Kronk in southwest Detroit.

For a business owner here, he says it has been a chronic problem since he bought A-1 Detroit Diesel 3 years ago.

The break caused a big buildup of ice along the street and over the sidewalk - even freezing shut a door on the business.

The water flow also caused a big slushy mess that did not freeze but caused major issues for people driving through it, causing their vehicles to get stuck.

Bryan Peckinpaw, a spokesman for The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says crews were clearing the street of the ice and slush.

He also says $400 million dollars in capital improvement money will fix this and several other major infrastructure issues in Detroit.