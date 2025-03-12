Water main break leads to some being forced out of homes in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wyandotte is a historic city in southern Wayne County. As we look to get around to communities in the area in our new “Let's Talk” series, we also want to go beyond that with our reporters.

On Tuesday, 7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus visited Wyandotte, and she even shared on social media that she was eager to hear the stories you want us to highlight.

Some people shared with us that there was a dire situation unfolding in Dearborn Heights involving a water main break that is leading to some people being forced out of their homes.

So on Wednesday, Carli went there to hear their frustration and find out from the city what is at the root of it all.

Residents of the Pelham Mobile Home Park were frustrated when a recent water main break left them without water. And when city inspectors came out, even bigger issues were uncovered.

Jada V. and her family have been living at Pelham Mobile Home Park for about two weeks.

"We had to put our girls somewhere," she said.

Jada says the last home she and her family were renting was condemned after the roof fell in, forcing them to move from motel room to motel room until they found something they thought was more stable.

"When we found this place, the property manager, he was very supportive. He told us he could help us. He showed us different units, we chose this one," she said.

But now, their mobile home is being condemned by the city of Dearborn Heights. Jada says it started with a water main break in the middle of the park.

"I worked hard to make the money to get here and to pay my bills, and I can't just let it go. I refuse to," she said.

Jada isn't the only one in this situation. Gary Bojanowski says he noticed the orange condemned sign on his window about two days ago.

"I ain't got no place to go," Bojanowski said. "I don't know what the city's doing, and I came here to retire. I'm 70, my girlfriend is 55."

Paul Vanderplow with the city of Dearborn Heights says they were made aware of the water issue by residents on Saturday. The issue was happening on private property, which is not the city's responsibility, but Vanderplow says they were concerned about the safety of the residents.

"Mayor brought together quite a few people to address this as quickly as he could," Vanderplow said.

He said unfortunately, the city had to condemn some homes.

"So, it's a health department issue as well. Some of these concerns are also county concerns so unfortunately, if there's open sewage lines or there's just no serviceable water, for public safety unfortunately, they just can't be inhabited," Vanderplow said.

I spoke to the property manager off camera about the issues uncovered by the city. He says he's working with residents to fix what he can.

"The city has been addressing issues at this trailer park for a number of years because we understand what is going to come and unfortunately, the issue finally happened and people got caught up in it," Vanderplow said.

Vanderplow assures me that the residents whose homes are being condemned will be given assistance in finding another place to live.

