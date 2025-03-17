Water main breaks close 4 Ann Arbor schools; boil water advisory issued

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four schools in Ann Arbor are closed on St. Patrick's Day after water main breaks in the Northeast area of the city.

Clague Middle School, King Elementary, Logan Elementary and Thurston Elementary are all closed on Monday, the district announced on Facebook.

According to the City of Ann Arbor, due to repairing the multiple breaks, all lanes of Plymouth Road between Green and Huron Parkway are closed to traffic this morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid Plymouth Road, between Georgetown Blvd and Huron Parkway, due to water over the road.

The city has also issued a precautionary boil water advisory:

"As a precautionary measure, the City of Ann Arbor is issuing a boil water advisory until further notice for the area north of Plymouth Road from Traver Road to US-23 due to two water main breaks that occurred around Plymouth Road between Green and Huron Parkway on the morning of Monday, March 17, 2025," the city posted to their website.

The advisory is expected to be lifted in 48 hours.

