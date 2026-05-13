Water pressure restored & usage restrictions lifted after main break in Auburn Hills

(WXYZ) — Officials have lifted the water usage restrictions in parts of Oakland County following a massive water main break and repairs in Auburn Hills.

Watch this afternoon's press conference:

RAW VIDEO: Officials hold news conference to say water has been restored

Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue Coffey said on Wednesday that water is flowing with typical operations through a new 42-inch main pipe that was installed earlier this week in Auburn Hills.

"The community's connections are open," Coffey said.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said that means residents in Orion Township, the Village of Lake Orion, northern Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills can now use water without restrictions.

That means residents can shower, do laundry, wash dishes, etc. However, they are reminding people that you cannot drink the water yet, as testing still needs to be done. Officials expect the do not drink advisory to last through the weekend.

Water distribution stations will remain open in those areas until the water is safe to drink, Barnett said.

On Tuesday, officials held a press conference saying that the 42-inch pipe was officially fixed and pressurized, and the new section held. Then, it was up to the communities to execute the plan to return the system to normal functioning operations, which was done on Wednesday.

Watch below: New water pipe welded into place in Auburn Hills

Crews race to repair Oakland County water main break, residents face days without water

Barnett said that they need volunteers at least through the weekend to help others at water distribution sites and other services. You can learn more here: Sign up to volunteer at one of our water distribution sites. Sign up to volunteer a service.

There are also three hydration stations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. They are:

Wildwood Amphitheater

2700 Joslyn Court

Lake Orion, MI 48360

NOTE: PLEASE ENTER OFF OF WALDON AND EXIT OFF OF JOSLYN

Village of Lake OrionAtwater Park

426 Atwater Street

Lake Orion, MI 48362

Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills Department of Public Works

1500 Brown Road

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

