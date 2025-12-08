Waterford Community Coalition seeking volunteers & donations for Shop With a Hero this weekend

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford Community Coalition is seeking volunteers and donations ahead of its Shop With a Hero event this weekend.

This Saturday, Dec. 13, local law enforcement and first responders will Christmas shop with children in need in the community.

The Coalition's goal is to provide 100 Waterford School District kids the chance to shop with a local hero or their family.

If you would like to give money or volunteer this weekend, you can call or text (947)229-7140, email resource@ccwaterford.org, or scan the QR code on this Facebook post.