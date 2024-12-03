Waterford man charged after allegedly human trafficking two woman, providing them with crack

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford man has been issued nine charges stemming from his role in human trafficking multiple women.

Last week, the Waterford Police Department spoke to a woman they believe to be a victim in this case. That victim told police she and another woman had been trafficked out of hotels and motels in Waterford.

Investigators say that Quincy Lamar Bland, 43, threatened these woman with violence, and gave them crack to keep them awake and working.

After speaking to the victim, police obtained a search warrant and arrested Bland on Tuesday, Nov. 26. He was arrested with a bag drugs believed to be meth, crack and heroin on his person. WHen searching his home, authorities found a large amount of cash, multiple cell phones and two scales.

Bland has been charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanors:



Two counts of Engaging in a Human Trafficking Enterprise resulting in Injury/Commerical Sexual Activity

Two counts of transporting a person for the purposes of Prostitution

Two counts of accepting earnings from Prostitution

One count of Delivery or Manufacture of less than 50 grand of a controlled substance

Two misdemeanor counts of Assault or Assault and Battery

He was arraigned the day after his arrest, with a bond set at $100,000. He is in custody awaiting his next court date, and faces up to 95 years in prison if convicted.

This is the second trafficking case the Oakland County Prosecutor's office has issued charges on, with the first case being on Friday, Nov. 22. In that case, Mack Orr was charged with three felonies after a victim told police she was traffied out of Southfield. There were other human trafficking cases currently under investigation in relation to this case.

“Human traffickers operate in the shadows, exploiting vulnerable victims, and controlling them through multiple means, including making and keeping them dependent on drugs, and on violence and threats of violence. The cases we are seeing now are only the tip of the iceberg – human trafficking is a massive problem that requires a massive response,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement announcing the charges. “I commend the agencies that took advantage of the recent training, and especially the work of the law enforcement agencies in these recent cases, along with my office’s Trafficking Unit. There is so much work to be done, and my office will continue to work with police to prevent and fight human trafficking throughout Michigan.”