Waterford man charged with making terrorist threat at Pontiac gas station

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford man has been charged with making a terrorism threat and ethnic intimidation after pouring gasoline on items at a Pontiac gas station over the weekend.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Friday, Nov. 22. Authorities tell us that video from the gas station shows Noah Syl Johnson, 28, entering the gas station with a lit cigarette and a gas can. Investigators say he started pouring gas on items in the store after asking the clerk “Hey man – where your Quran at? Whose side you on? Christian, or Muslim?”

Police saw the man walking in the area with a gas can. When they got to him at the gas station, he pulled out a knife and refused to put it away as he was taken into custody.

The defendant was charged with:



Making a Threat of Terrorism, Arson – Preparation to Burn Property

Ethnic Intimidation

Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer.

He was arraigned on Sunday, with a cash bond set at $50,000. If convicted of all charges, he faces 29 years in prison.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation for everyone in that store, and threats based on religion or race have a much wider impact on entire communities," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on the arrest. "I want the victims to know that we will never shy away from bringing the most serious charges available. And I applaud the bravery and skill of the deputies who arrested this individual and saved his life at great risk to themselves."