Waterford Oaks Waterpark closed for 2021 season due to lack of lifeguards

WATERFORD, MI (WXYZ) — Waterford Oaks Waterpark said they will not be opening up for the 2021 season due to a shortage of lifeguards.

“We appreciate the patience of our dedicated staff who have been working since January to recruit and hire staff for all our facilities,” Interim Executive Officer Susan Wells said. “Unfortunately, lifeguard recruiting has been an issue the last few years in the county, state, and nation. OCPR will not operate a facility if we are unable to provide an adequate safety level for our guests and staff.”

Oakland Country Park is advising residents to use its Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights. The facility will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m.-6 p.m..

Capacity is 1,000 people a day.

