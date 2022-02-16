Waterford Oaks Waterpark expected to reopen this summer; recruitment underway for seasonal workers

(WXYZ) — Waterford Oaks Waterpark in Oakland County is expected to reopen to the public after being closed for 2 years due to the pandemic, according to a news release.

The park was original slated to reopen in 2021, but the plans were scrapped because of a staffing shortage.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation has started recruiting for part-time seasonal employees across 14 of its parks.

“Waterford Oaks Waterpark has provided countless hours of enjoyment and lasting family memories for generations. Oakland County Parks and Recreation is committed to bring back this popular and treasured attraction, but we need your help to make it happen. Please help us spread the word about our job opportunities at the park this summer,“ Chris Ward, OCPR Director, said in a press release.

The county says the starting wage for parks lifeguards is now $15.35. Lifeguard applicants must know how to swim and will receive training on CPR, water rescue skills and more.

Employees will also reportedly receive a $300 bonus after completing training and a certain work period.

A job fair will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Lookout Lodge in Waterford Oaks County Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located at 1702 Scott Lake Road in Waterford.

Another job fair will be held Friday, March 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Red Oaks Golf Course Pro Shop on John R. In Madison Heights.

For more information, go here.

